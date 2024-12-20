BioSig Technologies Enters into At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

On December 18, 2024, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) announced that it has entered into an At The Market Offering Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, as sales agent or principal. This agreement allows BioSig Technologies to offer and sell its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, through or to the Agent in transactions deemed to be “at the market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933.

As per the Sales Agreement, BioSig Technologies may issue and sell up to an aggregate of $8,500,000 of shares of common stock (the “Shares”). These Shares are being offered and sold under the company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and an accompanying prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with a prospectus supplement dated December 18, 2024.

The Sales Agreement outlines that the Shares may be sold through various methods permitted by law, including on The Nasdaq Capital Market or any other existing trading market in the United States, in negotiated transactions, or through other lawful means. BioSig Technologies is not obligated to make any sales under the Sales Agreement, and the Agent is not mandated to sell any specific number or dollar amount of Shares but will use commercially reasonable efforts to do so based on instructions from the company.

BioSig Technologies intends to utilize the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company will pay the Agent a cash commission of 3% of the gross sales price of the Shares sold under the Sales Agreement.

It’s important to note that the offering of Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the termination of the agreement by either BioSig Technologies or the Agent. This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor does it signify any sale of the company’s common stock in any state where such activities would be unlawful.

For further details, interested parties are advised to refer to the full text of the Sales Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. Additionally, the legal opinion and consent of Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP regarding the issuance and sale of securities in the ATM Offering can be found in Exhibit 5.1 appended to the same.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

