Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Birkenstock from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

BIRK stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 58.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

