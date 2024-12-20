BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

