BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.21, with a volume of 6229547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

BlackBerry Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.42.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of C$198.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.