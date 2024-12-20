Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.98.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

