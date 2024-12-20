Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,522.00 at Bank of America

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,909.90.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Booking

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,980.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,878.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,226.95. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.