Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.52. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 837,024 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

