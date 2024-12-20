Brokerages Set Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) PT at $11.00

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.92. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
