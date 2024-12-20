Brokers Issue Forecasts for QNCX FY2024 Earnings

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quince Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Quince Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QNCX. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

QNCX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quince Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

