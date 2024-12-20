Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BKD stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $996.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. The company had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,686 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 145,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 261.6% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

