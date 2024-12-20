Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of BRKR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 239,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,752. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,808 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bruker by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after acquiring an additional 779,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

