Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.87. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 640,133 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 169.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 360,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

