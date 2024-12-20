C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:AI opened at $35.45 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

In other C3.ai news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $21,512,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,500. This trade represents a 98.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $35,742. This trade represents a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,988 shares of company stock worth $27,597,453 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 311.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 9,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.