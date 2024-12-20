Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

