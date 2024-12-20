Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

CAC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $50.07.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

