Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Trading Down 0.8 %

CAC opened at $42.29 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $616.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $349,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Camden National by 18.6% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

