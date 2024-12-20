Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 295,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
