Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston Sells 2,900 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$102.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Citigroup set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

