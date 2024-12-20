Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.83.

TSE:CWB opened at C$56.16 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$61.81. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.56.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

