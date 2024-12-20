Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

CCL stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 14,314,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,522,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

