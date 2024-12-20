Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. & updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 710,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

