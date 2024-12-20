Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $193.80 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

