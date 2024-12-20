Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.61.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond Reality: Investing in AR/VR Tech for Future Gains
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Palantir’s Momentum Persists Despite Market Worries
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Ad Sales to Top $1 Trillion: 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.