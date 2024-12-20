Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMTOY opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

