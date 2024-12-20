CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $730.55 million, a PE ratio of -220.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 338.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

