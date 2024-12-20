Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 101000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$906,750.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

About Champion Bear Resources

(Get Free Report)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.