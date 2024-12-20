ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. 15,130,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,842,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,586.72. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,007,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $2,570,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

