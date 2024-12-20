Checkit (LON:CKT) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.32 ($0.23). 21,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 121,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The company has a market cap of £19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

