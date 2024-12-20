Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $522.38 and last traded at $524.24, with a volume of 40559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $524.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $3,003,502. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 21.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 17.1% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Chemed by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

