Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $206.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

