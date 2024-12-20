Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 226.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,194 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,673,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134,765 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 923,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,957 shares of company stock valued at $31,358,687. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

