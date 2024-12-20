Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.28-4.34 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.280-4.340 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.86. Cintas has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.