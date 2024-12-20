Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.28-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.255-10.320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.280-4.340 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.86. Cintas has a 12-month low of $138.39 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

