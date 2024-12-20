CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $237.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $236.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $249.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $1,019,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,291.92. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,274 shares of company stock worth $1,648,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,570,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,119 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 46,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,615,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

