Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

