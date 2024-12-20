Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 78,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.