Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

