Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,015.60. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,720 shares of company stock valued at $79,787,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.28.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

