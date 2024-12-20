Comparing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -77.01% -101.89% -28.69% Novavax -32.18% N/A -17.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 Novavax 1 2 3 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 511.26%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 105.45%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Novavax.

97.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Novavax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $160.96 million 0.93 -$106.79 million ($1.61) -1.13 Novavax $847.25 million 1.64 -$545.06 million ($2.26) -3.84

Sutro Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include STRO-003, an ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers; and STRO-004, a tissue factor (TF) targeting ADC for the treatment of TF-expressing solid tumors, including cervical, lung, and breast cancer. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Vaxcyte to discover and develop vaccine candidates for the treatment or prophylaxis of infectious diseases; Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop immunostimulatory ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

