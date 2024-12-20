Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.51. Compass shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 900,651 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 52,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $362,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,743.10. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,032,900 shares of company stock worth $70,077,531. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

