COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,932.70. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

