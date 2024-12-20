Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $455,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 36.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.