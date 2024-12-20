Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.39 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Cookie has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded up 52.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,187.59 or 0.99342576 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,816.16 or 0.98954931 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 944,136,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,408,975 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 944,197,442.148138 with 143,632,014.58228801 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.10508169 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,505,391.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

