CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 2,851 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $213,368.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,973.80. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UAN opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $88.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CVR Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

