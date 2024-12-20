CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 4,449,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,458,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS
CVS Health Trading Down 3.3 %
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- High-Flying HEICO Eyes New Heights in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beyond Reality: Investing in AR/VR Tech for Future Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Palantir’s Momentum Persists Despite Market Worries
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.