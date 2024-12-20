DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VBTX

Veritex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Veritex has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $508,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. This trade represents a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 295.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.