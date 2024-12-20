DA Davidson Estimates Banner’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price target on Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,876.84. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Banner by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

