DA Davidson Has Bearish Forecast for CWBC FY2025 Earnings

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In other news, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,080.41. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,175. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

