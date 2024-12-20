Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07). Approximately 18,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Price Performance

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.09. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.