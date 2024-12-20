Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07). Approximately 18,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
