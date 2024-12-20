Dexus Convenience Retail REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DXC)

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
