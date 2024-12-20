DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,170,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,739 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

DLocal Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.47 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,397,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 906,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

