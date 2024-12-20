DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $8.82 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
